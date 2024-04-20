Tracker season 1 episode 13 spoilers: First finale details!

For those who are not aware, the first season of Tracker on CBS has thirteen episodes. Also, the finale is set for Sunday, May 19.

How do you manage to tie together the entire season here? Well, one way to do so is to throw Colter into a ton of danger, and that is exactly what you are going to be seeing in “The Storm.” It could be one of the more intense storylines we’ve had all season, and there is also a pretty good chance that we see a cliffhanger at the end of it. Because Tracker got that early season 2 renewal, it’s been nice to just be able to sit back, enjoy the season, and not have to worry too much about the future.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and set the stage for what’s ahead with the Tracker season 1 episode 13 synopsis below:

“The Storm” – Colter investigates the disappearance of two amateur storm chasers that the local police have written off as an accidental drowning. Colter’s expert tracking skills lead him to uncover the seedy underbelly of a small town resort, on the first season finale of the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, May 19 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Honestly, there’s a part of this synopsis that sounds straight out of some sort of Jake Gyllenhaal action thriller — though in general, this is the sort of vibe that a lot of this season has really gone for. From the very jump the goal here was to deliver some near-constant action with some character development thrown in. It’s similar enough to other CBS shows to be familiar, but it also should stand out on its own.

