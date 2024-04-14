Tracker season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Paranormal activity?

Are you curious to learn a little bit more now when it comes to Tracker season 1 episode 9 at CBS?

Well, as per usual there are a handful of important things to dive into, so let’s just start with the fact that we are going to be seeing an episode air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern again. This is an installment next week titled “Aurora,” and this one is going to be especially interesting just because of how unusual it is.

Is the Justin Hartley show about to become supernatural? We don’t think so and yet, at the same

“Aurora” – When a widower offers a reward to find his only daughter who disappeared three years ago and is presumed dead, Colter agrees to help track her down. After the missing girl’s father shows Colter a newspaper photo from a recent county fair he’s convinced is her, Colter’s search leads him into the world of amateur ghost hunting and paranormal activity, on the CBS original series TRACKER, Sunday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

If you do want to know something else that is quite exciting about this episode, “Aurora” was directed by Hartley’s former This Is Us co-star Jon Huertas, who has gotten increasingly into TV directing these past several years. We do think that level of behind the scenes familiarity will only help the show become even more entertaining.

There are still a handful of episodes to go and beyond that, we know already that a Tracker season 2 is coming. You don’t have to worry about any of that; instead, you can just enjoy the story that is directly in front of you.

