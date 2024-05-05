Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network, 5/5?

Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on Paramount Network? Per all indications, May 2024 is going to be a huge month for the show.

Now, does that actually mean we’ll be seeing the hit Western back for more anytime soon? Let’s just say that it’s complicated…

First and foremost, we begin here with the facts: There is no Yellowstone on the air tonight, and the same goes for the rest of the month — and the rest of the summer. Now, we do know that the plan is to bring the show back in November, where there is a currently-unclear number of episodes still to go. Originally, the plan was for season 5 to have 14 episodes, but that may be extended beyond the remaining six that were mapped out. Back when this season was first ordered, it was not meant to be the final one!

The best news to report here is that at some point this months, cameras should get rolling on the remaining episodes. Because of the weather in Montana, there’s a limited amount of time that the show can be filmed and everything has to happen in the months to come. Shooting in the winter there is a no-go, especially if you want to do anything with the horses.

As for the story ahead…

There are so many different directions that it could go! What makes a lot of it so much more complicated is that a lot really depends on one question more than any other: Will John Dutton survive? Given the uncertain future of Kevin Costner, there are rumors aplenty that he will be killed off. For us personally, we’re trying to take a wait-and-see approach. Of course, the problem with that is that the John domino has to fall before you can really speculate about anything else…

