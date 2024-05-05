The Boys season 4: What will Sam and Cate do?

If you watched the trailer for The Boys season 4 yesterday, then you likely caught a glimpse of some notable people from Gen V — Sam and Cate. They are both on the flagship show in some capacity!

Do we think that either one of them will be major characters in every episode? Hardly. While it’s true that both of these shows share a universe and are connected, they are not each telling the same continuous story. There are elements from the spin-off that will be present here (take the Supe virus), but there is a lot of stuff on The Boys that was not brought up on Gen V at all. (Take, for example, just about everything going on with Hughie.)

Our prediction right now for Sam and Cate is that they do become useful to Homelander and Vought at some point, but almost more like an insurance policy or publicity for the next generation of heroes. Despite all the horrible stuff that they did at Godolkin at the end of last season, they were branded publicly heroes! This means that they could be promoted as such, but they’ve yet to be given specific costumes or individual nicknames. They could have a couple of appearances and that may be it.

Will there be other Gen V characters?

If so, we’d consider them minor characters more than someone you see every single installment. After all, this show is still going to be about the people we’ve come to meet here, and people like Marie or Emma are still trapped in a facility following a cliffhanger at the end of the season 1 finale.

What are you most excited to see right now heading into The Boys season 4 over at Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming here soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

