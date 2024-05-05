Call the Midwife season 14 premiere date hopes over at PBS

After the finale tonight on PBS, do you want to get some more news when it comes to a Call the Midwife season 14 premiere date? Well, it’s hard to blame you! This is a show with an enormously large audience, and we mean that whether we are talking about the UK or here in America.

Without further ado here, let’s go ahead and look towards the future here, shall we? First and foremost, the drama has already been renewed for more episodes, so you don’t have to worry about that. The same goes for whether or not we’re going to have to wait for a long time to see filming kick off, as the show is already in production!

Based on everything that we’ve seen and heard so far, don’t expect much of anything for Call the Midwife to change entering season 14. The plan is still for there to be a Christmas Special later this year and from there, BBC One in the UK will likely air the next batch of episodes starting in January. Meanwhile, in America we would anticipate that the next episodes would air moving into March or April. PBS generates some pretty strong ratings as a result of having this show on the air, so they have pretty much no reason to change anything that they are doing schedule-wise.

In terms of the story ahead, the biggest thing we should reiterate here is simply that Helen George is going to be back as Trixie, so you don’t have to worry about that! A lot of the other finer details are going to make themselves clear in due time, so let’s wait and see on that.

In general, just get prepared for more drama, heartfelt moments, and of course nostalgia — what the show does best.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

