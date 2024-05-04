Under the Bridge episode 5: After the Kelly revelation

As we prepare to see Under the Bridge episode 5 on Hulu in just a matter of days, what more can we say about the Reena Virk mystery?

Well, early on episode 4, Reena narrated that Kelly was responsible for her death, and we have to take that as gospel — especially if you are familiar with the case behind the scenes. Not every character is privy to all the information now, but Kelly did utter “I did it for you” to Josephine at the end of episode 3, right around the moment the revelation with the boots came out.

So what brought Kelly to that moment? There are a number of different components to it, but a big one was jealousy, and a desire to impress Josephine, who relished the idea of being a crime boss.

Speaking per Decider, Chloe Guidry (who plays Josephine) described what motivated a lot of her character’s actions:

[Josephine] tried to be the mean girl, the big girl that did all these things, but in reality, she was just making up stuff for people to perceive her as strong. That scene shows that she’s so weak and she was struggling with internal things. In that moment, she’s not as strong as she is and she does have that deeper meaning of the consequences that are now being brought to her for the things that she did.

Does Josephine recognize that she created some of the metaphorical monster in Kelly? Maybe, but as we prepare for episode 5, we also do not anticipate that a lot of the walls are going to be coming down right away. This is someone who has built up this image of who she is, and she won’t want to back away from that easily — also, she’s far from innocent in what happened to Reena. There is so much to impact here moving forward.

