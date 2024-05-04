NCIS season 21 finale spoilers: Where Knight, Palmer stand

With the NCIS season 21 finale just a couple of days away, you have to start wondering about certain relationships. That is especially the case when it comes to Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight.

Why should you be concerned? Well, we don’t think that you have to look that much further than the teasers that we’ve seen already! Katrina Law’s character could end up contemplating a move to the Far East field office. Her father previously led the team there, and it was always a plan that she follows in his footsteps. Will she end up taking the offer if presented, and what does that mean for her relationship?

Speaking to TVLine, Law makes it clear that there is quite a bit that she and Jimmy need to work out, including if they end up staying together:

“Ever since Knight forgot to introduce Palmer to her father, there have been some issues that have been happening off-screen … I think both of them have been doing some soul searching to figure out what direction they would like to go — and if they’re go to be going in the same direction at the same time.”

For Jimmy, we’re sure that a good bit of where his feelings lie are tied to insecurity, as he wonders if she is thinking about a future in DC the same as him. He has a lot to think about, in between protecting his own heart and also his daughter. Knight loves him, and we don’t think that this is something that we really need to debate. With all of this in mind, her story is really one about whether her current feelings overshadow an idea that she’d had for her career much of her adult life. Plans can change, but will they here?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

