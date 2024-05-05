Doctor Who season 14 episode 2 spoilers: ‘The Devil’s Chord’

For those who have not heard yet for whatever reason, Doctor Who season 14 episodes 1 and 2 are arriving the same weekend! To think in just a matter of days, you’ll be able to get some more fantastic adventures through space and time.

So, where does this bring us here? Well, think in terms of “The Devil’s Chord,” which is a really fun storyline that will also feature in some ways The Beatles. This is an installment that you’ve likely seen a little bit about in various teasers, and it is our hope that it will capture the spirit of the band’s greatest work without actually allowing us to hear it. (Remember that the cost of having actual Beatles songs in this episode would be astronomical!)

To get a few more details on the story to come here, just go ahead and check out the full Doctor Who season 14 episode 2 synopsis right now:

The Doctor and Ruby meet The Beatles but discover that the all-powerful Maestro is changing history. London becomes a battleground with the future of humanity at stake.

Will the Maestro prove to be a fantastic adversary here? Fingers crossed! Even though this season looks to be steering clear of some iconic baddies including Daleks and The Master, we do hope that there’s a chance to see a few others here and there that pose a real threat. (Remember that we also still have the mysterious “One Who Waits” out there.)

How many episodes are there this season?

The plan is for there to be eight, but remember that there is also going to be a Christmas Special coming on the other side. That is one that will feature Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan in some sort of role, and then we will progress into season 15 at some point down the road.

