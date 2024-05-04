Hijack season 2 premiere date: May 2024 update

With us now into the month of May, are we on the cusp of learning more about Hijack season 2 at Apple TV+? Of course, we’re excited for what’s ahead!

Remember, earlier this year we got the official news that the Idris Elba series is coming back for more. Is it true that we did not 100% need another season? Sure, but simultaneously, there is so much to be excited about for another chapter. Whether it be intentional or not, Sam Nelson is going to find himself in a precarious situation that he will work to resolve. This is a man who took part in many corporate negotiations before the events of season 1 … but is he more experienced for high-stakes drama in season 2?

We’d love nothing more than to say that we’re going to get a season 2 premiere date this month, but that feels highly unlikely at the moment. Instead, the most likely news we’re going to get pertains to filming and/or casting, especially with production starting later this year.

For the time being, be prepared to get Hijack back at some point in 2025, and we’re sure that leading up to an announcement, info about the setting will be released. The only thing that we feel fairly confident in saying right now is that we are probably not going to see another situation in the skies. That would be a bit too repetitive. Instead, we could see multiple settings, or perhaps something like a train or even a cruise ship. There are a lot of possibilities that could be explored, and it doesn’t have to just be narrowed down to one thing and one thing only.

