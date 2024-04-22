Hijack season 2: When will filming kick off?

Earlier this year, you may have heard the glorious news that there is going to be a Hijack season 2 renewal over at Apple TV+. This was a show that did not necessarily need to come back and yet, we are more than grateful that it is. How can you not be? This is a chance to see more relentless action and drama, especially in a relatively real-time format that keeps things exciting.

So what is going to happen to Sam Nelson moving forward? In season 1, he obviously took on a dangerous situation in the air; could he be on a train next? A boat? A lot remains to be seen.

Speaking on the subject of at least production to Collider (while promoting the upcoming Knuckles), here is what star / executive producer Idris Elba had to say:

“We’re looking to get into that in June, actually. June … It’s gonna take us a while. Probably to the end of the year. Maybe.”

Just in case you needed more evidence that the show will not be back until 2025 at the earliest, here you are. Quality shows take time, and that is even more the case when you remember that Elba has other things he is actively working on at all times.

We’ve said this before, and we do think that it bears repeating — we’re not altogether concerned about the idea of whether or not it is realistic that Sam is going to be back in a dangerous position once again. The most important thing with a show like this is simply whether or not the entertainment value is there. We found Hijack season 1 to be one of the most gripping thrillers of 2023; we would love nothing more to be fully immersed in this world again.

