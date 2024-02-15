Hijack season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Now that we know that a Hijack season 2 is officially going to happen at Apple TV+, we can start to ask the next question: When will it air?

Of course, it goes without saying here that we’d love nothing more than to see the Idris Elba thriller back as soon as possible. The first season was a total blast to watch, and we tend to think that there is absolutely a chance that this show can keep it growing with a different premise and/or location. (They won’t do a plane again, right?)

Now when you consider the fact that Elba is a pretty busy guy with a ton of various projects, we tend to think it’d be rather crazy to assume that we’ll be getting more of the show soon. With that, our feeling is that the second season will probably not be here until at least early-to-mid 2025, if not later. We have yet to hear much about filming or who else will be coming on board the show — until we start to get a lot of news on that, it’s really hard to think too specific about when episodes will be available.

The one thing that we are hoping for perhaps more than anything else is just that the producers take their time to make something great here — that is, after all, the best way to ensure that we get a season 3 at some point down the road. We honestly could watch about a thousand seasons of this show if all of them were as entertaining as season 1 — with that, let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best, no?

What do you most want to see moving into Hijack season 2 over at Apple TV+?

When do you think we’ll actually see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

