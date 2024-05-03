Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: What does Kevin Costner know?

At the time of this writing, does Kevin Costner know anything substantial about Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 over at Paramount Network? Obviously, it felt at one point like a show he would be 100% a part of as John Dutton. Since that time, a lot has changed. The actor’s future on the series remains in question for a lot of reasons, and there have been rumors that his character will be killed.

So what can the actor say at present about all of this? Well, let’s just put things in simple terms. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly promoting Horizon: An American Saga, the actor reiterated that he has yet to talk with Taylor Sheridan about any future stories on Yellowstone. Given that season 5 will resume filming soon, that throws everything into question.

Beyond discussing this particular Paramount Network show to the aforementioned site, Costner made it clear that he would be open to working with Sheridan again:

“He’s doing special work in a lot of different ways. He’s very prolific about the things he does, and if he sees me in something that he wants to do, I’ll look at it just the way I did Yellowstone and maybe we will end up doing something together … He likes a lot of the things that I like, and the idea of us working together is not out of the question for me. The subjects he chooses are very interesting to me. I like a lot of that stuff. Yellowstone stands as something that could continue. But that is a Taylor question. But other things that he’s doing I think are really, really good. He likes the same subjects that I do.”

It does at least seem as though the world of the Duttons will continue with some sort of spin-off show; yet, nothing has been confirmed when it comes to the cast of that yet.

