The Bachelorette, Claim to Fame season 3 premiere dates at ABC

Today, ABC made some big announcements on the future of their summer programs, and that is led off by Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

So, what can we say now? Well, come Monday, July 8, you will see the reality dating show back for more episodes. This is a pretty long hiatus after Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor, but the idea here may be to have people miss the franchise a little bit after so much of it over the past several months.

(For those who are wondering, there is still no indication out there that Bachelor in Paradise is coming back this year, or any other time in the near future. We are going to be seeing The Golden Bachelorette happen, but there is no news on a lead as of right now.)

In some other good news, a Claim to Fame season 3 is happening! As is often the case, ABC quietly renewed the show without making a big announcement and it will be coming back on Wednesday, July 10 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There is no official cast for it just yet, but it seems as though something more could be announced on that subject when we get into June. This is a show that has delivered two really fun seasons so far, but a lot of it depends on 1) the cast and 2) whether or not we are going to be seeing people who really are able to keep their identities under wraps for a long period of time.

If you think you’d be interested in this celebrity-relative guessing-game, our advice is that you check out the first or second season. It is still a show deserving of a bigger audience!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

