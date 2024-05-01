The Bachelorette: Why Maria Georgas turned down role

Leading up to the reveal of The Bachelorette earlier this year, we know conventional wisdom suggested that Maria Georgas would be the pick. She had a huge fanbase coming off of Joey Graziadei’s season, in part because of the personal investment viewers had in her and also the entertainment value she brought to the screen.

So why wasn’t she picked? Well, it’s actually more about why she turned the role down. It’s something that we suspected was a case for a while, and now Maria has confirmed it. Speaking to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she had the following to say about walking away from the role:

“It was mine until I said it wasn’t … It became very overwhelming to the point where I had to decline … [I asked myself] why am I not excited about this? It took me realizing that it’s not my time where I was like, guys, respectfully, I need to decline. I need to take a step back. I was not in the right headspace for this.”

Georgas also notes that she knew how enthusiastic Jenn Tran was potentially about being the lead and now, she is off filming the upcoming season as the first Asian-American female lead in franchise history. This is an opportunity for the show to bring something new to the table and in the end, the door could always be open to Maria down the road if she is single and interested. After all, we know that producers have asked Tyler Cameron countless times to be the lead, even a long stretch of time after Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette concluded.

For now, we’re ready to see Jenn’s season kick off this summer; meanwhile, the future of another show in this franchise in Bachelor in Paradise remains to be seen. ABC has yet to confirm anything; meanwhile, The Golden Bachelorette is on the way.

