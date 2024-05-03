When Calls the Heart season 11: A big Allie revelation?

As we get closer and closer to the end of When Calls the Heart season 11, there are going to be stories about a wide array of characters.

Take, for starters, Allie. The upcoming ninth episode of the season titled “Truth Be Told” is going to put Allie in the spotlight, mostly in terms of a discussion about her birth father. Take a look at the synopsis below, per SpoilerTV, for more evidence:

Rosemary’s newspaper article creates waves when she questions Lucas’s judgement. Allie discusses her birth father with Nathan, and Elizabeth realizes Little Jack is growing up.

Ultimately, we do thing stories about the next generation of people in Hope Valley are pretty darn important. It is, for starters, a way to show the passage of time in Hope Valley. You will also see that in the return of Anna to the show. While not every episode of the series carries with it a banner reading “things change,” this is a major theme of the show in subtle ways. Time moves forward as more technology and people come to the community. For the residents, they mostly have to figure out the right way to preserve how they live in the process. It’s not always going to be easy for them to do that!

Also, at times some changes can be good — you don’t want to be so afraid of them that you miss out.

Given that there is still a good while until this When Calls the Heart episode airs, we’re prepared for a lot of surprises in the community in the near future. That may be especially true for Lucas, given that he does have a lot of weight on his shoulders due to his status as a Governor.

