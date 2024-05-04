Fallout season 2 premiere date: May 2024 hopes

With us entering a new month in May 2024, why not have a conversation about Fallout season 2? Are there a lot of early talks about it?

Well, the first thing that we can start off here by saying is quite simple: We are getting more! It has already been confirmed by Prime Video that a season 2 is coming, and it is very much a relief to not have to sit around and worry about that. Instead, you can just sit back and think through scenarios.

One scenario you should go ahead and stop thinking about for now is this: One where this show is coming back at any point this year. That’s not happening. we’ll be lucky if Fallout even starts production before the fall, given all of the work that is required trying to make this show happen. You have scripts that need to be written and beyond just that, castings to be announced, filming to be done, and then post-production to be wrapped. We tend to think that any premiere date before winter 2026 would be an absolute shock … and it could be later than that. The most important thing for now is that the writers do find a way to totally nail what we see moving forward, especially since it seems as though New Vegas could be a primary setting. That means that even more time could be spent paying homage to the games.

No matter what the story is from here on out, it is at least nice to know already that the producers deserve some loyalty. After all, didn’t they surpass expectations and then some with the first go-around? The story proved to be fun and entertaining, while also still respecting what has been done with the property in the past.

What do you most want to see moving into Fallout season 2, no matter when the show is back?

