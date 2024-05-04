Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 4, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? At this point, we totally understand wanting more of the sketch show. It’s been a long wait! Who can blame anyone out there for wanting a little bit more?

Well, this is where we can go ahead and share some super-positive news — you will be getting more of the show here, as soon! The next new episode is going to be coming up in a few hours, and this one will be special in a number of ways. It is the first of the final three episodes of the season, and it is also going to feature an appearance from none other than Dua Lipa as both host and musical guest. This is a role that we’ve seen some other big names take on in the past and it is a big challenge.

So, what will she bring to the table? The only thing that we can really hope for here is that she comes in and is totally game to try just about anything. Given that she’s acted before, we don’t have to worry all that much about whether or not she’ll be capable of delivering. She’s also been pretty fun in some of the previews for what’s ahead and that is equally encouraging.

Now, of course the big question is what the show is going to be interested in skewering this weekend, given so much of the news the past several days has been divisive. One thing that does feel fairly easy to predict is that we will see some sort of jokes made about Colin Jost’s performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, otherwise known as one of the hardest gigs anyone can ever take. No matter what you say or do, there are always going to be people who are unhappy.

