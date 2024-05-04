Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: May 2024 hopes

Now that we are into the month of May, is this time for Paramount+ to give us some additional news when it comes to Tulsa King season 2?

Well, let’s start things off here by sharing the following: There is going to be more episodes, and production is currently underway. This will be the state of things for at least the next few months; by the time the cameras stop rolling for Sylvester Stallone and the rest of the cast, the first season will likely be airing on CBS. That’s a move that was previously announced in order to ensure that there are additional viewers checking out the second season when it does premiere.

At this point, it is important to remember that the second season of Tulsa King is going to be coming back this fall — and it’s really a matter of when. We’ve said this in the past, but our prediction is that it will be coming out in September — the perfect time for it to be promoted during the NFL season, and also enough time to separate it from the next season of Yellowstone. If this does turn out to be the case, then there should be an official reveal for it during either June or July — for now, we’re probably still a little bit too far away.

So what could we learn from within the world of the series this month? Odds are, it will be things tied to whatever is happening insofar as casting or the story goes. Odds are, Dwight will have some new adversaries to face off against this season, mostly because if you are a viewer of this show, you realize that there is value in bringing different things to the table year in and year out. Why would you want anything different?

