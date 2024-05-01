Tulsa King season 2 spoilers: Yellowstone alum signs on

After a previous arc on Yellowstone, it looks as though Neal McDonough is set to play a major role on Tulsa King season 2.

According to a new report from Variety, the actor (who has also had sizable arcs on both Arrow and Suits) is going to be reuniting with executive producer Taylor Sheridan with a series-regular role on the Sylvester Stallone drama. His character here is Cal Thresher, described as “a powerful and extremely territorial businessman in Tulsa.”

Without even knowing more about this role, we know already that McDonough is pretty fantastic at playing people with a complicated moral compass. Just remember that his Yellowstone antagonist Malcolm Beck was one of the most dangerous guys to ever cross John Dutton’s path, and that is without mentioning everything that Damien Darhk did within the Arrow-verse for years.

Is it possible that Cal could actually help Stallone’s Dwight on some level? This is the sort of show where it’s always best not to make too many assumptions, so we will wait and see exactly what the future holds here.

There is no premiere date yet for Tulsa King season 2, but our hope remains that we are going to be seeing it at some point before the end of the fall. CBS is going to be airing the first season this summer, and that will at least be a great way to get more viewers on board. Of course, we do tend to think the should be enormously successful regardless, largely because it was such a big hit when the first season aired. (Like so many other shows, there was a substantial delay brought on here due to the industry strikes of last year.)

