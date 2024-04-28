Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: An optimal reveal

If you have seen some of the headlines already regarding Tulsa King season 2, then you may be aware of an approximate premiere date. Based on most of what Paramount+ has said so far, you will see Sylvester Stallone and the rest of the cast back this fall.

Now that we’ve said that, why not share a little bit more in the way of details? Given that this is one of their most-popular shows that the streaming service has, we do tend to think that they will do whatever they can in order to ensure that they find a perfect spot for the series to return. Not only that, but we also tend to think that they will choose a specific point in order to officially announce a date.

What is that going to be? Well, from our vantage point, we tend to think that one part of it is going to be tied to the first season airing on CBS this summer. Don’t be shocked if they announce a premiere date during one of those airings — or, that they air a trailer for season 2 for the first time then. If the show comes back in September or October, you could see something official be revealed in late July or August.

If there’s one other thing that could happen here, it’s this: That we end up seeing a premiere date or trailer revealed during an NFL broadcast in early September in order to draw a ton of exposure. This is a great way to achieve that, but we’re not sure that Paramount will wait that long to get something out there. After all, there is no real reason for them to consider this — instead, they will likely announce a date earlier, but still use the NFL (which shares a similar audience to Tulsa King) to get the word out there further.

No matter when a date is announced, we do anticipate this: A lot of action and humor being pushed leading up to the show coming back.

