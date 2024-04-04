Tulsa King season 2 spoilers: Frank Grillo cast in major role

If you were not excited enough to see Tulsa King season 2 over at Paramount+, there is so much more to dive into here today!

After all, it appears as though there is another notable face who could face off (potentially) against Sylvester Stallone’s character of Dwight. So, who is it? Think Frank Grillo!

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the actor is going to be on board for a significant part in season 2, which is already in production. The only thing that is known right now is that his role will be Bill Bevilaqua, described as a “Kansas City mobster with interests in Tulsa.” Does this make him an adversary? It is easy to see it that way, mostly because you could argue that he is someone who is going to be doing whatever he can to get some control over the area.

Given that we come into this article thinking that Tulsa King is better with more and more forces at play, we are more than a little bit stoked to see what’s ahead here. How can we not be?

Are there some more announcements that are going to be coming?

We do tend to think so on some level, largely due to the fact that this is a show that does have an ensemble around Dwight and beyond just that, you want to be able to make each season feel a little bit different from the ones that came before.

Remember that in addition to the show coming back on Paramount+ at some point this fall, we’re going to have a chance to also see the first season arrive on CBS this summer. That should be another great way to get additional viewers on board.

