Tulsa King season 2 premiere date hopes with filming underway

If you missed the big news that came out yesterday, work is officially underway on Tulsa King season 2! This brings us closer to the Sylvester Stallone show coming back … but when exactly will that be?

Well, let’s just start things off by noting that the Paramount+ hit does not have some elaborate and super-long production. Like some other series under the Taylor Sheridan umbrella, most of these episodes have a certain measure of brevity to them. There are also not a ton of special effects. The two things that need to happen to get us close to the premiere are quite simple: The show needs to wrap up production and from there, editing needs to be complete.

We know that the series is probably starting up much later than initially planned following the industry strikes of last year, but we know that the goal here is to get the second season back on when we get around to the fall. That’s something that was recently announced! We don’t think that is going to change.

Provided that there are no last-minute interruptions to filming, we tend to think that you can circle in pencil either September or October as a possible return date. This would enable Paramount+ to capitalize on the first season airing this summer on CBS, plus some commercials that can air during CBS’ NFL broadcasts. It will also premiere potentially before Yellowstone season 5 returns — that is Sheridan’s biggest show, but it has yet to kick off production.

(One notable alteration to Tulsa King season 3 is that while Terence Winter has returned, he is no longer a showrunner and is billed solely as a writer; the series will not have anyone in that typical position.)

