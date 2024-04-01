Tulsa King season 2 filming begins + big changes!

As you prepare to see the arrival of Tulsa King season 2 over on Paramount+, let’s just say that we have a ton of news to share!

So, where should we ultimately begin with this piece? Let’s just go ahead and note that filming is officially underway. Here is where things are a little bit surprising — per Deadline, filming will return to Oklahoma in addition to being shot in Atlanta. It was previously reported that the Sylvester Stallone series was going to be moving and with that in mind, getting some footage still in Oklahoma comes as a little bit of a pleasant surprise.

What is an even bigger surprise? Well, let’s just go ahead and note it: The idea that the show is going to be designated as a comedy moving forward. Sure, Stallone is known for his action, but he can have a sense of humor in many of his projects.

Meanwhile, the aforementioned site also does report that Annabella Sciorra and Tatiana Zappardino are going to be series regulars moving forward, after both recurring over the course of season 1. They will be joining a returning line of performers that includes the likes of Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and Jay Will, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany.

We don’t think it should come as some shock that the stakes are high for season 2 to deliver, mostly due to the fact that the first season proved to be so endlessly entertaining from start to finish. The stakes are pretty high for the story to keep delivering, and we imagine that there will be a lot of great stuff every installment.

Now, is Dwight going to be okay after that cliffhanger? That is really the question that we want an answer to at the moment.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Tulsa King now, including more discussion on a premiere date

What do you most want to see on Tulsa King season 2, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







