Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: The new options

Today, Paramount+ announced a premiere date for Mayor of Kingstown season 3 — so how does that impact Tulsa King?

Well, the first thing that we really should do at this point is quite simple: Mention that the two shows (each executive produced by Taylor Sheridan) are likely to not overlap much this time around, if at all. The streaming service wants to do whatever it can to retain subscribers and by virtue of that, there is one thing that makes the most sense: Spreading the content out. The Jeremy Renner series is coming in early June — what will that mean for the Sylvester Stallone drama?

When you consider that CBS has already announced that Tulsa King season 1 is coming onto broadcast TV this summer, they will try to build up a big base leading into season 2 — which has been confirmed for the fall. September 100% now feels feasible; there would be no crossover here with Kingstown, and this would also give Stallone and company a couple of months to shine before we get to Yellowstone season 5.

If there is any reason why Tulsa King could crossover somewhat into the Yellowstone launch in November, it’s because that show, oddly, streams on Peacock instead of Paramount+ — a decision that was spawned out of the streaming economy at that time. Given that season 3 is still going to be shooting starting next month, we do think it will be ready to go in September.

Sure, Paramount is going to have options when it comes to continuing to tell Dwight’s story — but from our angle, they will opt for whatever gets this product out there as soon as humanly possible. Remember that a lot pertaining to it has already been delayed amidst the strikes of last year.

