Tulsa King season 2 premiere date hopes: What filming dates show

When in the world are we going to see a Tulsa King season 2 premiere over at Paramount+? This is a question so many want answers to!

Of course, we would love to sit here and say that there is a precise date confirmed at this point, and there probably won’t be for quite some time. However, we do think that you can glean something out of the latest information that has surfaced online.

Take, for example, the news from Project Casting that filming will take place from April until August. This is obviously a rough window and it mostly is for background artists, so it does not necessarily mean that this is when the rest of the cast and crew will be at work. Still, it does give us a rough timeline and cements further that we will not see Sylvester Stallone back until the fall — which is, for the record, what has been out there already. Still, we tend to think that going from August to a September premiere date is a little too fast, which makes us think that “fall” in this case probably means October and November. This is still plenty of time for Paramount+ to promote this show, and possibly use both the NFL as well as the final season of Yellowstone in November for promotional purposes.

Tulsa King will film this season in Atlanta, and it certainly feels as though we’re going to be seeing a season that will be action-packed from the get-go. How can it not be, when you think for a moment about how the first season concluded? We still have to wait in order to see more in terms of how Dwight gets out of his present predicament.

Yet, somehow, it does feel like he’s going to do just that — you can’t have a compelling season with this guy locked away!

