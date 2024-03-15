Tulsa King season 2 filming: Another hopeful sign

Just in case you needed another reminder that there will be good news soon on Tulsa King season 2, here it is!

Based on what we’ve seen across social media over the past several days, casting has currently kicked off for the Sylvester Stallone drama. There’s a chance that a certain part of it actually began a good while ago, and that there are a few parts of it that were kept under wraps for a while. That would not necessarily come as some big surprise, as this is how most shows out there operate.

For those who have not heard as of yet, filming appears to be imminent on the latest batch of episodes, which are going to be shot in Georgia rather than Oklahoma, which was of course the main base for the first go-around. As for the reason behind the change, the biggest thing that we can say is that Georgia has a well-known production base that is extremely cost-effective and familiar for a lot of big-ticket names in the industry.

To go along with this, we at least know there is also more continuity behind the scenes now, largely thanks to season 1 showrunner Terence Winter coming back — he may only be listed as a writer this time around, but we do think that his presence should prove to be a great asset to everyone working in order to make this series as strong as possible. The season 1 cliffhanger featuring Dwight is one that absolutely needs to be paid off. Is he going to remain in trouble with the law, or work towards a new chapter? We’re sure the premiere will offer an answer, but it may take some time before we really see the next part of the story take shape.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Tulsa King now, including other insight all about possible premiere dates

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming down the line.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







