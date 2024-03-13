Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: What does the cast know?

Over the past couple of weeks, there has been more news on Tulsa King season 2 than there was in the months before that. Isn’t it crazy how TV works sometimes?

For those who have not heard as of yet, the plan is for production to start soon for the Sylvester Stallone series in Georgia, a pretty harsh departure from the Oklahoma locations it used back in season 2. (The setting for the story will not change, but now parts of Atlanta and the surrounding cities are going to serve as a facsimile.) Terence Winter may not be coming back with the title of showrunner, but he will stay as a writer for the series and as we move forward, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens for Dwight and many other characters. There was absolutely a cliffhanger that raised a lot of questions, and we’re still in a spot where we need answers to plenty of them.

Now, let’s go ahead and raise the following all-important question: Does anyone actually know when Tulsa King is coming back on Paramount+? Given Stallone’s involvement behind the scenes, it may be fair to wonder if he in particular has an idea of it — but alas, he most likely does not. He and the rest of the cast are as in the dark as fans at home.

Over the next few months, their job is simple: Make the best show that they possibly can. There is a chance that any premiere date estimations that are out there at present could change, mostly dependent on whatever it is that the streaming service wants or needs.

Personally, the most likely scenario is that Dwight’s next chapter airs in the fall; however, we have also seen completed shows sit on the shelf for many months. There is certainly a chance that this happens here, as well.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Tulsa King now, including if an early renewal is likely

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 2, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







