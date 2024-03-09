Tulsa King season 3: Is an early renewal likely?

You should know that, at the time of this writing, there is no confirmed Tulsa King season 3 at Paramount+. However, we’re still hopeful! It is pretty hard not to be. The Sylvester Stallone series clearly seems to be one that the streaming service wants to keep pushing, really to the point where there is an airing of season 1 set for this summer on CBS.

So is there a chance that we’re going to have a chance to get some more news on season 3 prior to season 2 even airing? It is that CBS reveal that makes us somewhat optimistic, given that it represents a real interest in building this show and finding an even larger audience. We are not going to sit here and say that this will be the next Yellowstone, but we would love to see any real growth in the numbers at all.

Another early benefit to announcing season 3 would be avoiding the huge wait between seasons, similar to what we had between season 1 and season 2. There were obviously multiple super-complicated reasons for all of this, but we do think it would be beneficial to everyone to see only a year off between season 2 and a possible season 3.

We recognize full that there’s a chance Paramount+ waits until close to the end of season 2 to give us news on a Tulsa King season 3. For the time being, we’d just say that this is something that you honestly should have on your radar. It would be rather silly not to, unless we here that for whatever reason, Stallone only wanted to do two seasons. We do think that he will be a significant driver of the show’s longevity, which is probably what you would expect for a hit of this magnitude and with his considerable star power.

