Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: The new likely months

With us hearing so much news about Tulsa King season 2 as of late, whether it be a no-showrunner plan or production taking place in Georgia, it feels right to talk more about a possible premiere date!

After all, go ahead and consider this: The folks at Paramount+ probably want nothing more than to have this show back, and have it back pretty soon. The Sylvester Stallone drama was an enormous hit through season 1, so why not work to keep that momentum going? The only thing holding it back is that 1) the show still needs to film and 2) even when it’s done, there is a rigorous editing process to go through.

What we can at least say right now is that Paramount+ appears to be intent to release the second season at some point later this year and odds are, it will be after the first season airs on CBS for the first time this summer. In doing it this way, they can allow the show to effectively build some momentum. Also, it will give the streaming service a big hit for the fall.

When you think about the fact that Yellowstone is premiering in November, we wouldn’t be shocked if Tulsa King starts up around that time and they can be promoted together. This is why this is one of the most likely premiere months we see for the show right now, but we would say not to rule off either September or October.

After all, consider this — so long as the Stallone show could be done filming in time, wouldn’t it be smart to market the series alongside the NFL? It feels like a logical move, especially since CBS will broadcast plenty of game and it could get its own time in the spotlight.

