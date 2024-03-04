Tulsa King season 2: A major change to filming?

For those who have not heard already, Tulsa King season 2 is going to be coming to Paramount+ a little bit later this year. So, what more can we say today when it comes to filming?

Well, there are a couple of things worth noting — including one that may shock some of you out there. Given that the series has “Tulsa” within the name, Sylvester Stallone and the rest of the cast are not shooting in Oklahoma this time around.

According to a report from the Oklahoman, we’re going to see Tulsa King this time around shoot in the greater Atlanta area over the next several months. What is the reason for that? It may be complicated in a lot of ways, as there are a lot of factors that play heavily into this. For starters, you have logistics, cost, and also whether or not one location may simply be preferred. Georgia has an extensive history of big-scale productions, and that does come with a good many benefits.

Is it still going to be weird that the show isn’t filming in a relatively authentic location? Sure, but we’re not going to sit here and pretend that it is altogether surprising. Remember that there are plenty of shows set in different places than when they film. For example, Ozark, one of the more popular series in the history of Netflix, actually filmed in Georgia as well. Meanwhile, the upcoming Suits: LA spin-off is shooting in Vancouver. We do trust that the producers and crew will at least make the series feel reasonably authentic, even if that would be a little easier if they were actually in Oklahoma.

Now that we have this news out of the way, let’s just hope that there is something more to share when it comes to casting and/or production over the next several days.

