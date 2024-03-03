Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: A March 2024 update

With us now into the month of March, we are obviously getting closer to the Tulsa King season 2 premiere date on Paramount+ … but how close are we talking about here? We know that the wait has been long already and with that, there are a tony of people who would love nothing more than to see the series back sooner rather than later.

Well, for now, here is at least some of what we can say. Filming should be starting up in the relatively near future for the Sylvester Stallone drama and based on most of the info that is out there, we do have a sense of a fairly-firm plan to premiere the show in the fall. The first season is going to air on CBS this summer, mostly as a means of facilitating more growth and setting the stage.

If you love Tulsa King, we do think we’re in a position now to be excited about more stuff than perhaps ever before. However, there is a flip side of this, as well — having to wait a good while still. While we understand that the show is coming back this fall, there won’t be any more specifics this month. If there is anything that we can be excited about as we move forward here, it is probably tied to either casting or production itself.

A specific premiere date will probably come out this summer. Just think about it this way — if you are Paramount+, doesn’t it make the most sense to reveal some news about the future at the time in which people are actively watching the show? We also tend to think that they are going to use the season 1 finale on the network to debut a trailer, largely to ensure that people are going to make the jump over to streaming.

