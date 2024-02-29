Tulsa King season 2 will reportedly not have traditional showrunner

We know that for a good while now, there have been questions surrounding Tulsa King season 2 — in particular when it comes to the question of who is in charge.

Is it natural to wonder this? At this point, let’s just say absolutely. Terence Winter announced his departure from the series last year and ever since, we wondered what was going to happen with the Sylvester Stallone series, which hails from executive producer Taylor Sheridan.

Well, let’s just say that we now have an answer, though it is not anywhere close to what we were expecting going into things. According to a report coming in from Deadline, Tulsa King season 2 is actually not going to have a traditional showrunner; not only that, but Winter is returning — but in the position of writer. (He would have retained an executive producer credit regardless.)

It was pretty imperative that Paramount+ and the production company found a way to figure this out, and for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that a lot of uncertainty for a long time is never that good of a thing for a while. Also, remember that it was announced recently that season 2 will be premiering later this year. In order for that to work, things had to be worked out and now, everyone involved here can get back to focusing on what matters the most to them — making sure that they deliver the best overall product.

After all, remember this: Season 1 ended with a pretty huge cliffhanger surrounding Stallone and his character of Dwight. It feels pretty clear that we needed to get closure on this at some point, and we don’t think that anyone will make us wait long once the premiere is here. Our feeling? Some things will be revealed as early as the premiere.

Related – Did you know that Tulsa King season 1 will be airing on CBS this summer?

What do you most want to see moving into Tulsa King season 2 at Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







