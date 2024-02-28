Tulsa King season 2 premiere date coming this fall

We have waited an incredibly long time to have some more news to share regarding a Tulsa King season 2 over at Paramount+ — isn’t it nice to have at least a tease for when we could see it back?

Without further ado, let’s just note the following — per TVLine, the plan is to have the Sylvester Stallone hit back at some point this fall. This show in particular has been impacted by a pair of significant factors. First and foremost, the original showrunner Terence Winter departed after the first season, which prompted a chance. Meanwhile, the industry strikes of last year led to even further delays.

There has not been a lot else said about the specifics for season 2 but for now, we would wager that you are going to be seeing a lot more drama for Stallone’s Dwight — we certainly have a hard time thinking that the story twist at the end of season 1 will lead to him being behind bars for several of the hours that are coming up.

In addition to the news about a season 2 premiere date, the aforementioned site also notes here that the first season of Tulsa King will air on CBS this summer. This is a move that is similar to what the network did with early seasons of Yellowstone and it makes sense. What better way to build buzz for upcoming seasons than finding a way to bring in new viewers? The more you are able to gather up, the better off things are going to be for the show. This is a lesson we think that they will continue to follow with several other shows over the years, so we are more than prepared for that.

Also, we’re prepared for a few more big twists and other exciting developments from the greater Tulsa universe.

