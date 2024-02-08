Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: A February 2024 update

What is happening at the moment when it comes to Tulsa King season 2 over at Paramount+? We understand if you have questions. How can you not? The next batch of episodes has been a subject of discussion for a rather long time, and understandably so given when the first season of the show wrapped up.

So what exactly is going on here? Well, we do think that a lot of it comes down to a few factors. We still haven’t heard much when it comes to the search for a new showrunner and beyond that, executive producer Taylor Sheridan has a lot of other stuff on his plate right now. We know that the second part of Yellowstone season 5 is going to start filming this spring, and he also has the second season of 1923 along with debates over the future of Special Ops: Lioness. The third season of Mayor of Kingstown is also currently being filmed — he may not be the showrunner there, but still has some involvement.

At this point, we’d say that it would be a surprise if Tulsa King returns this year — the one thing it has going for it right now is that the show does not take a long time to film or be edited together after the fact. Anything feels possible; or, at the very least that is what it seems at present.

So for now, there’s a 0.0001% chance you will learn about a season 2 premiere date in February. At this point, we’d honestly take whatever is offered, and we’re not sure all that much is going to be offered in general. If we do get something greater, we will consider it to be a pleasant surprise at the end of the day.

