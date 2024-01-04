Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: January 2024 hopes

Is there any chance that we are going to learn about a Tulsa King season 2 premiere date over the course of January?

First and foremost, it should not come as much of a shock to hear us say that we want more. How can we not? The Sylvester Stallone series has already had a pretty fantastic first season, and we know that it is technically coming back for more. The hard part is just realizing that there is no clear indicator as to when it will be back — or when filming is going to start! Suffice to say, things are complicated.

The primary issue, at least for the time being, is finding the right showrunner to replace Terence Winter. If one has been brought on board, it has not been announced publicly — which brings us back to where we are right now. We are still waiting for a little bit more news on that before we can really talk too much about filming and/or anything else. There might be an assumption that Taylor Sheridan is responsible for everything with this series but in the end, he’s not. He is an executive producer, but he has so many other gigs. That he cannot exactly handle the day-to-day of this show at the same time.

Our hope still remains that we will see Tulsa King back before the end of the year, but we have already accepted the notion that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see that happen. If we are lucky, some more news at least about the writing process will come out this month. We aren’t going to get premiere date news for a long time, and we’ve come to accept that at present.

If there is one reason why this wait is especially hard right now, it simply comes down to this: We want to know what’s next for Dwight after that cliffhanger! How can we not?

