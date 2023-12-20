Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Hopes for the winter

Are we going to have a chance to see a Tulsa King season 2 at some point this winter — or, at the very least, learn more about it?

The case of the Sylvester Stallone series at this point is certainly a strange one, and for a number of different reasons. After all, it proved to be enormously successful for Paramount+ back when it first premiered and yet, there has been very little info about it ever since it was renewed and Terence Winter exited as showrunner. We’ve yet to hear anything suggesting that a new person has been named to that position, and nor has there been any specifics in regards to filming dates.

If the tone of this article did not make it explicitly clear already, we’re almost certainly not going to hear anything else about Tulsa King season 2 in terms of a premiere date this winter. Heck, we’ll be thrilled to learn more about it by the summer! Given the complicated state of things at present we’ll consider ourselves pretty darn lucky if any episodes come out at 2024. We know that it does not take a ton of time to film and yet, you still have to get the cast and crew back on set.

So what makes this situation all the more agonizing? That’s not all that complicated — it is tied to the sheer quality of entertainment that we got on-screen at the end of season 1, which included a pretty shocking cliffhanger in regards to Dwight.

For now, we are absolutely hopeful that there are some more great stories to tell; however, for the time being the biggest piece of advice that we can offer is to not just be patient, but stay patient — you are going to need that for a while.

