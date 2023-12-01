Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for December

Now that we are firmly in the month of December, can we have a larger conversation about Tulsa King season 2? We obviously want it, but there is still the question as to when it will actually premiere.

Here’s the bad news that we might as well share at present — the powers-that-be here are clearly taking their time in order to make something happen. We know that the Sylvester Stallone series has been renewed for more episodes, but there is still no exact word on filming. Not only that, but there has yet to be a new showrunner brought on board, at least officially. This is somewhat shocking when you consider that season 1 showrunner Terence Winter departed almost ten months ago.

Is it true that for a good chunk of these months, the WGA strike was underway and nothing could happen behind the scenes? Absolutely, but the strike has been over for a little while and still, nothing.

We do still think that a Tulsa King season 2 is still coming at some point, but we don’t think you’ll be hearing much about a premiere date this month. At this point, we’re not even sure we’re going to be seeing the show back until 2025. Taylor Sheridan does seemingly have his hands full in the immediate future with a few other shows. Just remember for a moment here — there is the final season of Yellowstone, possibly more when it comes to 1923 soon, and also another season of Mayor of Kingstown. (He doesn’t showrun it, but is still very much involved.)

If there is any news about the hit Stallone show this month, it will probably be tied to the aforementioned showrunner discussion. We’re not sure that we’re going to have a chance to see anything else.

