Tulsa King season 2 filming: Impact of actors’ strike ending

Are we inching closer to Tulsa King season 2 coming back on Paramount+? In theory yes, and at the same time, we are still far away.

After all, let’s start things off here by nothing this: The Sylvester Stallone show is still, theoretically, a long ways away from coming back. After all, there is no showrunner as of yet and until that happens, it’s hard to imagine that scripts are getting done or that production dates can be set.

With a number of series out there right now, we know that there are some reasons to celebrate with the SAG-AFTRA strike coming to a close. Unfortunately, we’re not sure that we can really say that here, even if we would like to. The cast may be ready to go whenever the scripts are ready, but we need to get updates on that before we can do or say anything else.

Is it fairly frustrating at the moment having to wait for so long? Absolutely, but at the same time, we should note that we’d rather be waiting for a long time than to get another season that feels rushed in some way. Tulsa King ended season 1 in a pretty dynamic and shocking way, especially for the main character of Dwight. You have to set things up properly so that the next chapter makes sense! It’s clear that viewers will come back no matter when it airs.

So when will it be?

Given all the variables that we’ve already pointed out, we’re not sure that we are going to see it until we get around to late 2024; it could be later than that. Even if Taylor Sheridan is not the showrunner here, he is still very-much involved and there is a ton on his plate right now with a handful of projects in the works. Also, seasons of Yellowstone and 1923 to write.

What do you most want to see moving forward on Tulsa King season 2?

