Platonic season 2 premiere date: A May 2024 update

What is there to look forward to when it comes to a Platonic season 2 premiere date over the course of May? Is there any reason to hope?

Well, for starters, we at least know that there will be another season coming to Apple TV+ at some point down the road. It is really all about when that happens — but it’s not going to be this month, or anytime in the near future, either. The fact that we’re even getting more of the Seth Rogen – Rose Byrne series is somewhat remarkable, given the fact that it was never guaranteed that it was going to happen. The first season had a conclusion and now, we’ll just see a different era for some Will – Sylvia craziness.

As of right now, our sentiment is that you will have a chance to get a few more details about season 2 later this year — after that, more may come your way in early 2025. The industry strikes of last year likely slowed down the process to a certain degree, leading to us being where we are at this point with the show. Also, Rogen and Byrne are busy performers with a lot of other things on their plate; we can’t just ignore that this is a part of the occasion, as well.

Honestly, we’d rather the show take as much time as possible in order to ensure that season 2 is perfect — after all, isn’t this the best way to make sure that there is a season 3? It may be a little bit early to say anything, but we don’t think there is any reason to avoid the prospect of hope. We just want there to be a lot of comedy and some unpredictable moments spread throughout!

What do you most want to see on Platonic season 2, no matter when it airs over on Apple TV+?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

