Platonic season 2 spoilers: Show EP on Will, Sylvia’s future

While we wait to get some further news about Platonic season 2 at Apple TV+, why not discuss what the future holds story-wise?

Well, at the center of everything moving forward is going to be Will and Sylvia, not that it is all that much of a surprise. These two characters do love each other and yet, they also have a nasty habit of immersing themselves in as much chaos as humanly possible. We have a hard time thinking that this is going to change as we move forward, even if some circumstances have changed. Remember that at the end of season 1, you saw Will move to San Diego and eventually get engaged; meanwhile, Sylvia has left being a lawyer behind and instead, she is moving forward as a wedding planner.

Speaking to Deadline as a part of their Contenders series, executive producer Nicholas Stoller made it clear that Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne’s characters are not going to change much moving forward, and there are no plans for that to happen. Instead, you are going to see some of the same hijinks we’re used to:

“These two characters have their insecurities and issues … Those won’t be solved by a marriage and starting a wedding planning business. We’re all always the same messed up people at all times. No matter what you do, you’re still dealing with those issues.”

One dynamic we continue to expect to see explored coming up is tied to the reactions of other people to their friendship. Even if they enjoy one another’s company, it is abundantly clear that their dynamic can be incredibly self-destructive. That is something that is a little easier to deal with when you are young; by the time that you get into your thirties and forties, everything starts to change. There are a ton of responsibilities that you did not have to deal with before!

