FBI: International season 3 episode 11: Luke Kleintank’s farewell

As you get yourselves prepared to see FBI: International season 3 episode 11 airing on CBS this coming Tuesday, one narrative matters. After all, this is the final episode presumably for Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester.

It goes without saying, but we are still struggling with the fact that the actor is leaving so suddenly, even if it was known in advance behind the scenes. We just lost another cast member in Heida Reed at the start of the season, and in general this franchise has a pretty noticeable turnover rate. We tend to think that some of that is just due to the heavy workload — also, with International in particular it may be really tough to be away from friends and family for a long time.

We know that Colin Donnell is poised to appear in the final episodes this season, and we hope that there’s going to be a chance to share more on that soon. For now, we suggest that you check out the full FBI: International season 3 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Touts” – When a former member of the Irish Republican Army turned U.S. citizen is shot while in London with his son touring youth football academies, Smitty and the Fly Team work to hunt down the people responsible as the group becomes increasingly violent. While in London, Smitty pays a visit to her mother who she believes can help the team locate an old family friend who may have a connection to the case, on FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

It is a little odd that Forrester is not even mentioning in this synopsis — but odds are, that is by design to keep everything a secret for now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

