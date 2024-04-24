Luke Kleintank leaving FBI: International after season 3; why?

Another shock exit has arrived from the world of the FBI franchise. This time around, it is Luke Kleintank who is leaving FBI: International.

In a statement tonight, the original cast member confirmed that he will be departing the show, presumably after the end of the third season next month. In a statement (per Deadline), he explained how his family is a primary reason for the departure:

“After much thought and consideration, I’ve made the difficult decision to leave FBI International … This decision is driven by my unwavering commitment to my family, whose love and well-being are paramount in my life. I’m profoundly thankful for the extraordinary cast and crew of the show, who have not only been colleagues but also a family away from home. Their unwavering dedication and remarkable talents have made every moment on set an unforgettable journey that has enriched my life in countless ways. Lastly, I would also like to extend my thanks to the fans who have supported us through the first three seasons.”

Ultimately, we cannot say we’re altogether shocked by this news, mostly due to the fact that FBI: International is not an easy show to do. We are talking about a series that films far away from home for a lot of these cast members, and it also requires an enormous commitment the majority of the year. While shows within the greater Dick Wolf world are very rewarding, they are also extremely hard work to do. It is one of the reasons why we do see a reasonable amount of turnover.

Remember here, as well, that Luke is not the only cast member who has left the show this season; in the early going, Heida Reed departed the series and her role of Kellett.

Related – Get more news now entering the upcoming FBI: International finale

What do you think about Luke Kleintank leaving FBI: International at the end of this season?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







