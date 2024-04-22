FBI: International season 3 episode 13 spoilers: Finale details

For those who have not heard as of yet, you are going to be seeing FBI: International season 3 episode 13 arrive on CBS come May 21. What lies ahead here?

Well, one of the things that we should say first and foremost here is that this is the finale and with that, the stakes are higher than ever. The Fly Team has a dangerous mission, but who will be successful? Will there be a cliffhanger? This is what you have to wonder about right now…

Below, you can see the full FBI: International season 3 finale synopsis with more on what’s ahead:

“Tuxhorn” – The Fly Team heads to Oslo when they are tipped off that two Norwegian prisoners are being held in Russia, on the third season finale of FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

We should go ahead and note that there has already been a season 4 announced for the spin-off and thanks to that, you don’t have to worry too much about a lack of resolution. We just wonder this — if there is some sort of cliffhanger here, what is it going to look like? We do think that this is one of those shows that is bold enough to put the life of a character or two into grave danger and they are not going to have any real issue when it comes to doing that.

When would a season 4 premiere?

It may be a little too early to say for sure but at the moment, our sentiment is at some point in the fall. We personally don’t get the feeling that CBS is out to split up the franchise, especially when they all perform so well next to each other.

What do you most want to see moving into the FBI: International season 3 finale?

Do you think we will see a big cliffhanger? Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

