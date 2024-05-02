FBI season 6 episode 11 spoilers: Grey’s Anatomy alum appears

You’ve been waiting for a little while in order to see FBI season 6 episode 11 arrive on CBS — so, what can we say about it now?

Well, let’s start here by noting that the May 7 episode “No One Left Behind” will feature Kate Burton of Grey’s Anatomy / Scandal fame and beyond just that there are going to be some really tricky aspects to the case. For starters, a lot of it could be deemed as political in nature, and that is something that the entire team is going to need to navigate. That is without even mentioning the fact that this one also will have some personal ties to OA, and that presents other challenges, as well.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and view the FBI season 6 episode 11 synopsis below:

“No One Left Behind” – The team is thrown into a highly political case after four members of the Taliban are shot and one is kidnapped in New York with no record of their entrance into the country. Having served in the U.S. Army, this case hits close to home for OA, who struggles to open up to Gemma about his past in Afghanistan, on FBI, Tuesday, May 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Sure, we know that a lot of these characters are known for dealing with high-stress and dangerous jobs, but isn’t it clear already that this one will be different? We are glad to get an OA update here, mostly because the writers have done a good job of spreading his personal life throughout a lot of what we’ve seen all season here.

Related – Want to learn more about what’s ahead on FBI close to the end of the season?

What do you most want to see heading into FBI season 6 episode 11 when it airs on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







