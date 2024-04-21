FBI season 6 episode 13 (finale): Hobbs’ death looms large

For those who have not heard as of yet, FBI season 6 has thirteen episodes in total — and for the big finale, they are going back to the start.

One of the major storylines of the season so far has been the death of Agent Hobbs — not only that, but the emotional impact it had on members of the team. They’ve had to confront that in various ways already, but it will perhaps be more poignant than ever before within this last episode.

Want to get a little more insight on what’s ahead? Then check out the full FBI season 6 episode 13 synopsis:

“Ring of Fire” – The Somalian terrorist group behind the death of Agent Hobbs resurfaces, sending the team on a chase to take them down for good, on the sixth season finale of the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger here?

Nothing has been confirmed on the subject but for now, our general sentiment here is that we probably are going to see a jaw-dropper or two. It’s a great way to convince people to keep watching, but we also don’t want to see the writers force the issue here, either, on something like this. Just go with whatever makes sense when it comes to the story.

One other thing is notable about this episode right now — it is the final one for Rick Eid as showrunner. Of course, it remains unclear if that was something that was decided at the time that this was written.

Related – Have you heard that FBI has been renewed for three more seasons?

Where do you think that things are going to go entering the FBI season 6 finale?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead that we don’t want you missing.

This article was written by Jessica Bunbun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







