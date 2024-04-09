FBI renewed to season 9! Most Wanted, International returning

There is some huge news today regarding the FBI franchise over at CBS. After all, you are going to have a chance to see more of all three shows!

Today, the network confirmed that they have ordered the flagship show for a whopping three seasons, which takes it all the way through the end of season 9. Meanwhile, both FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted received one-season orders for a season 4 and season 6, respectively. It makes sense that the network would be a bit more conversative with the other shows, which are strong but not as massive ratings-wise as the original.

In a statement about the renewals, here is what CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach had to say:

“The All-FBI Tuesday is a powerful force to be reckoned with on our primetime schedule … Dick Wolf and the talent in front of and behind the camera on all three series continue to deliver top-notch storytelling, riveting action and intrigue that has captivated a dedicated fanbase steadily across multiple seasons. We are excited to see what next season holds for all these heroic characters.”

All three of these shows will almost certainly be back in the fall, and we tend to think that more specifics will be announced when we get around to the upfronts in May. CBS has shown no real willingness or interest in shaking things up here too much, and we ultimately have a hard time believing that this is going to change in the relatively near future.

For now, let’s just hope that there are going to be plenty of dramatic twists and turns coming across all three shows — plus some crossovers! You are getting to see some smaller ones tonight, but some of the large-scale events were pushed back in part due to the tight schedule following the industry strikes of last year.

What do you think about FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International coming back?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

