Blue Bloods season 14: A new BTS – Reagan family photo

Tomorrow night on CBS the latest Blue Bloods season 14 episode is going to air, but you don’t have to wait to see a new look at the Reagans!

If you head over to the official Instagram account of star Donnie Wahlberg, you can see an image of him alongside many of his other longtime castmates in Tom Selleck (Frank), Will Estes (Jamie), Bridget Moynahan (Erin), and Len Cariou (Henry). These five are the cornerstones of the series, and it has been a pleasure to see them all on the show for well over a decade.

We know that for so many of them, this season is bittersweet given that it represents the final chapter. For so many people (us included), we want nothing more than to see the show back for a season 15! Why are we not getting that? It seems like money is a factor, and there is always a chance the network changes their mind. Unfortunately, it does also seem like they are in severe cost-cutting mode right now amidst a potential Paramount Global sale. Remember that we’re already seeing So Help Me Todd, NCIS: Hawaii, and CSI: Vegas get shoved out the door this spring. Meanwhile, some other shows like Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola are airing their series finales.

With Blue Bloods, we do at least know that there is going to be a proper end to this story. Does that mean it is going to be easy to watch? Hardly, and that is something that we are keeping in mind as we watch the end of season 14A this spring. (The second part of the final season will premiere this fall.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

