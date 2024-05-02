Survivor 46 episode 11 preview: The hunt for a final 7 idol

As we get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 46 episode 11 on CBS next week, we have to imagine that the game is going to be insane. We’ve made it to the final seven! This is when historically, a lot of great moves have happened in this game.

Also, and quite hilariously, Q is still there. Regardless of if you love him or hate him, we will say it time and time again that this show is better when there are polarizing players in the game. He still has no shot to win, and may end up just being a pawn or a number for someone else. Charlie and Maria are easily running the show at this point, and it helps that Ben seems to be mostly along for the ride. (Does Ben have a personality beyond just rock-related puns? Inquiring minds want to know!)

Based on the preview for what’s ahead, one of the real focuses is going to be everyone frantically searching for an immunity idol — which they all have to assume is out there now. It’s the biggest thing that could change everything moving forward!

Now, there’s also another question: Did Maria peak as a player a little too soon? It does seem as though Venus is now onto her, and she’s not alone — Kenzie was also left out on that vote, and she probably hates that her strong resume was tainted in some way by this move being made behind her back.

The final episodes of the season could be absolute chaos and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way. This is a great season! You’ve got a bunch of divisive players and great drama — this is as good of a reminder as any that you don’t need returning players all that often.

