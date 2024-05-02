Fire Country season 2: A hopeful Sheriff Country update?

We noted recently that there would be more news soon on the Fire Country spin-off titled Sheriff Country — so, what do we have now?

While nothing has been necessarily confirmed in regards to the long-term future of the show, there is another reason for hope. According to a new report from Deadline, things are looking promising for the Morena Baccarin-led show, which was partially introduced a little bit earlier this season. A backup script has been ordered, which is promising; meanwhile, the same goes for the hunt for a full-time showrunner.

The reasoning behind Sheriff Country (still a working title) being in contention is pretty simple. The flagship Fire Country is a strong performer for CBS, it films in a fairly affordable place in Vancouver, and Baccarin does have an established fan base. There is always a chance for crossovers as well, and there is certainly a lot of evidence that these can lead to big numbers.

Now that we’ve said all of this … there may still be a reason for the network to sit back and really think hard about things when it comes to the future of this show! After all, the rest of the cast beyond Baccarin is still a mystery, and this show is not a guaranteed winner just because of the fact that the original one is. You still need to have a great concept and potential great good stories week after week.

We’ve said this before, but if Sheriff Country is ordered, there could at least be a chance to figure out a few more things. Given that the second half of Blue Bloods still has to air this fall, we don’t imagine that the spin-off is going to be coming until we get around to early next year.

