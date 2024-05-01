Sugar season 1 finale: Will all loose ends be tied up?

For those who have not heard as of yet, the Sugar season 1 finale is poised to arrive on Apple TV+ later this month — though we have time to get there! This is not a series that needs to rush anything along, and nor do we think that they will be interested in doing just that. Why would they? We tend to think that instead, their goal is going to be just dropping a few reveals over time.

At the moment, there are two big questions that command most of our attention: The whereabouts of Olivia Siegel and beyond that, what sort of secret John Sugar is hiding about his past.

In thinking about whether or not the Colin Farrell series is going to deliver answers this season, know this: There is some confusion about the show’s classification. Some label it as a limited series, whereas others do not. Our feeling about all of this is fairly simple: Season 1 will likely tie together loose ends, but also potentially leave the door open for something more and something new.

This is, of course, just a prediction, and it is worth noting that Apple TV+ has yet to even say anything about the finale for Sugar. Yet, there are certain things that feel fair to expect, and we just hope that the creative team is able to stick the landing. This has been, after all, a pretty complicated show — anytime you have a mystery like the ones we have here, everyone starts to have their own opinions about how they will end. Then, you will see a lot of people upset when said ending does not meet their own expectations.

